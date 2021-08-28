Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 920 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1,539.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after buying an additional 694,600 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 461,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 822,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,866,000 after buying an additional 16,192 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

