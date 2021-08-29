$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 455.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 144,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,498. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $345.98 million, a P/E ratio of 136.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

