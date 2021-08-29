-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis assumed coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,486. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.80. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

