$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. BRP Group also reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.