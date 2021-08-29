-$0.13 EPS Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Smartsheet stock opened at $78.29 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

