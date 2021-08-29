-$0.20 EPS Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.15). Capstone Green Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGRN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 61,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,213. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

