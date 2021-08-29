$0.30 EPS Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

FNB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 3,866,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in F.N.B. by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after buying an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,571,000 after buying an additional 159,936 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 32.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after buying an additional 1,619,513 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.