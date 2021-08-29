$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKOH stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 38,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $324.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

