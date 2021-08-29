$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

