$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.40. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.67. 602,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,484. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $65.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,501,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,803 shares of company stock valued at $29,948,804. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $90,862,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Service Co. International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,446,000 after buying an additional 1,173,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Service Co. International by 89.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 309.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after acquiring an additional 855,917 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 44.1% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after buying an additional 736,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

