$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. CubeSmart reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Citigroup upped their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $52.79. 1,406,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,542. CubeSmart has a one year low of $30.96 and a one year high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.