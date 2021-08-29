$1.68 EPS Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will report $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.60. MetLife posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MET traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.77. 4,220,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,861. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62. MetLife has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

