$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.81. CMC Materials reported earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CMC Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CMC Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CCMP stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.89. 243,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,018. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.
About CMC Materials
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
