$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.81. CMC Materials reported earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CMC Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CMC Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.89. 243,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,018. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.