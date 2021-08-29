10,861 Shares in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,192,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,980,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TREB opened at $9.87 on Friday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.