111 (NASDAQ:YI) Releases Earnings Results

111 (NASDAQ:YI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $468.37 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%. 111 updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

YI stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. 111 has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $522.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Get 111 alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 111 by 1,051.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 706,737 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 111 during the 1st quarter worth about $9,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 111 by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 386,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of 111 during the 1st quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 111 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.