$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $470,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 8,058.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of MOTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 462,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,153. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

