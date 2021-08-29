$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $470,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 8,058.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of MOTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 462,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,153. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.