12,500 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $203,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Huntsman by 631.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 510,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 440,477 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $4,752,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 38.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

HUN opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.98.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.