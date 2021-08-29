1,286,000 Shares in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,286,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,053,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BRF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BRF by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in BRF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BRF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

NYSE:BRFS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 2,388,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,995. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

