13,299 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $4,960,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $1,527,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $992,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

