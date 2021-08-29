1,331 Shares in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Purchased by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter.

GDV opened at $26.87 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $27.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

