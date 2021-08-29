1irstcoin (FST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,604.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $23,604.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00144290 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

