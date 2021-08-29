$207.45 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post $207.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.20 million and the highest is $208.70 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $186.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $810.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $807.90 million to $813.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $871.15 million, with estimates ranging from $869.20 million to $873.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 105,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

