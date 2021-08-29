229,230 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 229,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 320,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 64,349 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 263,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,882,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,095,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion and a PE ratio of -22.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,069,627 shares of company stock worth $167,029,830. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

