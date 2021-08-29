$27.50 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to announce sales of $27.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.90 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $27.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $111.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.03 million to $112.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $106.34 million, with estimates ranging from $106.27 million to $106.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

