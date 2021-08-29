34,250 Shares in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.18% of RE/MAX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in RE/MAX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in RE/MAX by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMAX opened at $33.91 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

