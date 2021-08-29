3,470 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $64.20 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

