3,817 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $2,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

