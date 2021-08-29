$387.08 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce sales of $387.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.30 million and the highest is $390.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $381.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after buying an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 978,277 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 36.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,966,000 after buying an additional 72,727 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LESL opened at $24.45 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.