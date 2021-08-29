$42.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will announce $42.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.80 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $45.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $171.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $177.48 million, with estimates ranging from $175.76 million to $179.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%.

CATC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $602.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

