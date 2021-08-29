$54.76 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will post $54.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.71 million and the highest is $54.82 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $184.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.02 million to $184.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $259.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $278.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Porch Group by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 646,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 390,243 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.