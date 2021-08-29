$568.23 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post sales of $568.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $577.10 million and the lowest is $553.60 million. Saia posted sales of $481.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,159,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,228. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $117.07 and a fifty-two week high of $259.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.71.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

