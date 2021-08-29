5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Up 141.8% in August

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the July 29th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.8 days.

5N Plus stock remained flat at $$2.25 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 843. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.81 million, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on FPLSF. Raymond James lowered 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on 5N Plus from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.