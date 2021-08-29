66,181 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.51. 786,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.86. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $178.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

