7,716 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

NYSE:DELL opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

