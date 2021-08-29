$781.80 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report $781.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.60 million to $793.00 million. Crane posted sales of $734.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 74.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.85. 216,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,738. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.69. Crane has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

