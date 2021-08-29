89,000 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,432,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,868. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

