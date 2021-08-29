892 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,998,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,538,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

