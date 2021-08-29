9,951 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.26. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $641,920.00. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 567,526 shares of company stock valued at $41,479,755. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

