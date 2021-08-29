AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.08. AAC Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

