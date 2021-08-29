Abbot Financial Management Inc. Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $663.29. The company had a trading volume of 424,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $674.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $594.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total transaction of $2,266,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,774.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,859 shares of company stock worth $224,099,042 over the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.