Abbot Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 115.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,877,000 after buying an additional 817,679 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3,631.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,962,000 after acquiring an additional 699,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after acquiring an additional 656,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 91.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bunge by 274.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 246,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,738. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

