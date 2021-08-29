Abbot Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 60.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $558.92. 3,252,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. The company has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

