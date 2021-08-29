Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.2% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,315,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.