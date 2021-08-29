Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after purchasing an additional 861,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.24. 1,445,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

