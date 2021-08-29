Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the July 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEQ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.19. 5,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,590. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

