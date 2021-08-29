Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 31st

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 32.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 225,666 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

