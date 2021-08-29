Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 31st

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 31st.
Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.93.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
