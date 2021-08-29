Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Accuray worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Accuray by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its position in Accuray by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Accuray news, Director Byron C. Scott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $369.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ARAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

