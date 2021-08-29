Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ ACHV opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $245,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $916,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $1,123,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.
Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
