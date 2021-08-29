Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30). As a group, equities analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $245,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $916,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $1,123,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.