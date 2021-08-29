Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $82,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.