Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Has $264,000 Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in EZCORP by 40.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 108.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $379.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.49.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

